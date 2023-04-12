110 ° Day Contest
Heat begins to ease across Arizona

By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A partly cloudy, warm and breezy day is expected across Arizona. The Valley will top out in the mid 90s, which is about ten degrees above normal for this time of year, but out ot of record territory finally.

Tuesday brought record heat to the Valley when temperatures topped out at 99 degrees. That set a new daily record and was our warmest day so far this year. As a ridge of high pressure begins to move away Arizona today, temperatures will begin to come down. Look for mid 90s today, with a bigger cool-down to the 80s for Thursday through Saturday.

A trough of low pressure will bring a mainly dry cold front through the state tomorrow. Windy weather can be expected in the higher elevations today through Friday. Breezy conditions with winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour are expected in the Valley.

Over the weekend, high pressure begins to rebuild over our region and temperatures return to the mid 90s for Sunday and Monday.

