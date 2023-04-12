Gilbert man waits six months for $3,000 insurance settlement for wrecked car

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When David Navarro thinks about his 16-year-old daughter being involved in a wreck six months ago, he said his stomach turns. “I was freaking out until I heard she was fine, and that the other party was fine,” Navarro told On Your Side. “Then you step into dad mode and you go okay, what steps do we need to take and where do we go from here.”

One of the first steps was filing a claim with his insurance company, Clearcover. Once that was done, Navarro took the vehicle to Service King Collision Center, where it was eventually determined the Chevy Traverse needed around $6,500 in repairs.

Clearcover sent Service King $3,000 to start the process, but the insurance company suddenly changed its mind and declared the wrecked vehicle was a total loss. By then, Clearcover had already issued the check to Service King. This was six months ago, and David doesn’t know where his money is or which company has it now. So, he contacted On Your Side. “I want you to help me get our money. That’s pretty much it,” Navarro said.

On Your Side reached out to both Clearcover and Service King to locate David’s $3,000. After looking into the issue, Clearcover issued a statement that said:

After numerous attempts by our team to resolve the issue with (Service King) the customer-selected repair shop, the shop finally agreed to issue us a refund. We have already issued the outstanding amount directly to the policyholder.

Service King stated: “We are pleased to learn that Mr. Navarro is being compensated for the claim.” Navarro said he’s looking forward to getting his money because he’s tired of dealing with it. “I’m tired of getting the runaround,” he said. On Your Side will stay on top of it, and when David gets his money, we’ll be sure to give an update.

