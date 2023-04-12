CPSC demands action after discovering thousands of recalled Rock ‘n Play sleepers for sale on Facebook Marketplace

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is calling for “immediate” action to keep dangerous products, including the recalled Fisher Price Rock ‘n Play sleeper, from being illegally sold on Facebook Marketplace.

Fisher Price announced the recall of 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play sleepers in April 2019. The product has been linked to 100 infant deaths, including 8 deaths that happened after the recall was announced. The recall was re-announced in January 2023, but the sleeper has continued to be sold on secondhand marketplaces.

In a letter, CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric said Meta is not doing enough to protect consumers from the known hazard. “Over a 13-month period from February 7, 2022, through March 7, 2023, CPSC’s surveillance staff has issued 3,981 takedown requests for Fisher Price Rock ‘n Play inclined sleepers. This is an average of 306 takedowns per month or approximately 10 requests per day, with most of those requests being submitted to Facebook Marketplace,” Hoehn-Saric wrote. “Given the small size of CPSC’s surveillance team and our limited resources, it is unlikely that we are catching every listing on Facebook Marketplace.”

In response, a spokesperson for Meta told On Your Side “Like other platforms where people can buy and sell goods, there are instances of people knowingly or unknowingly selling recalled goods on Marketplace. We take this issue seriously and when we find listings that violate our rules, we remove them.” The company’s policies prohibit the sale of recalled goods.

Hoehn-Saric also sent a letter to Mattel, asking for more compensation for consumers who still have the recalled sleepers. “CPSC staff have found that the average listed price of a Rock ‘n Play sleeper on the secondary market is about $25 which is more than some consumers can receive if they act on the recall,” Hoehn-Saric wrote. “Fisher-Price clearly has not done enough to incentivize consumers to act upon the recall. Nor have the company’s actions deterred a secondary market for this product. It is incumbent on Fisher Price to motivate consumers to stop using the Rock ‘n Play and to destroy unused Rock ‘n Plays that may be in their homes. A refund of the full purchase price of all Rock ‘n Plays would be a good start in achieving these outcomes.”

Mattel did not immediately respond to On Your Side’s requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.