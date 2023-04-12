College job becomes career for owner of Framin’ Works in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Framin’ Works preserves memories for a lifetime. Owner Alan Abeyta has been a framer since college, and he said that’s how he paid for his graphic design degree. He never imagined he would continue in the business, but he simply loved it and couldn’t give it up.

In 1996, he purchased Framin’ Works and slowly grew it into one of the most complete custom framing destinations in the Valley. Abeyta is one of only two CPFs in the Phoenix area. What’s a CPF, you ask? It stands for Certified Picture Framer - a designation that is earned by taking and passing an exam prepared by the Professional Picture Framing Association, or PPFA. It is quite prestigious in the framing world.

In January 2021, Alan purchased a second location called Best Lil Frame Shop in Scottsdale as an extension of Framin’ Works. He’s married with two kids, is a student at ASU and owns two Italian Greyhounds named Luna and Mire. In his spare time (six nights a week), he enjoys coaching youth and junior triathletes for his non-profit TriProject.

Business Info

Framin’ Works: 3119 E. Thomas Rd Ste B - Phoenix, Arizona | 602-957-1080

Best Lil’ Frame Shop: 2515 N. Scottsdale Rd #18 - Scottsdale | 480-946-9561

TriProject: 480-203-4900

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.