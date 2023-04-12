110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

College job becomes career for owner of Framin’ Works in Phoenix

Alan Abeyta owns Framin’ Works and Best Lil Frame Shop
Starting with Framin' Works in Phoenix in 1996, Alan Abeyta has also opened Best Lil Frame Shop in Scottsdale.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Framin’ Works preserves memories for a lifetime. Owner Alan Abeyta has been a framer since college, and he said that’s how he paid for his graphic design degree. He never imagined he would continue in the business, but he simply loved it and couldn’t give it up.

In 1996, he purchased Framin’ Works and slowly grew it into one of the most complete custom framing destinations in the Valley. Abeyta is one of only two CPFs in the Phoenix area. What’s a CPF, you ask? It stands for Certified Picture Framer - a designation that is earned by taking and passing an exam prepared by the Professional Picture Framing Association, or PPFA. It is quite prestigious in the framing world.

In January 2021, Alan purchased a second location called Best Lil Frame Shop in Scottsdale as an extension of Framin’ Works. He’s married with two kids, is a student at ASU and owns two Italian Greyhounds named Luna and Mire. In his spare time (six nights a week), he enjoys coaching youth and junior triathletes for his non-profit TriProject.

Business Info

Framin’ Works: 3119 E. Thomas Rd Ste B - Phoenix, Arizona | 602-957-1080

Best Lil’ Frame Shop: 2515 N. Scottsdale Rd #18 - Scottsdale | 480-946-9561

TriProject: 480-203-4900

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
The church was built in the mid-1940s.
Run-down Phoenix church to become apartments, despite opposition from community
Health investigators found raw pork and waffle batter in the same container at a Phoenix area...
Raw pork, waffle batter in the same container found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

Local business owner framing Arizona for 3 decades
The U.S.S. Phoenix submarine is making its way back to central Phoenix through a Cold War...
Cold War monument to be built in Steele Indian School Park in central Phoenix
U.S.S. Phoenix being used to build Cold War monument in central Phoenix
Helping a Hero is supporting a local veteran who's in need of an adaptable home.
Nonprofit helps build an adaptive home for Army veteran in Gilbert