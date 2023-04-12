110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Banner NICU patients show improvement with music therapy

Some infants in the Banner NICU ward are getting some extra special treatment--music therapy!
Some infants in the Banner NICU ward are getting some extra special treatment--music therapy!(Banner Health NICU | Banner NICU)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Some babies need extra special loving care, and Banner Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is helping fill that gap with a unique form of therapy.

Sarra Erb is working to help these premature babies with her very special gift — her voice! She is a music therapist at Banner Children’s at Desert in Mesa. Inside the NICU, she sings to sick and premature babies. She’s uniquely trained to soothe them and offer a gentle touch. Erb said part of the therapy for an infant could look like 10 types of touch in the same area on the head or cheek. Each nursery rhyme is sung five to 10 times in a row for a similar reason.

“We’re helping them learn that not all touch is bad, by providing positive reinforcement through singing or humming while doing ‘light touch,’ so they won’t be fearful of sensory experiences as they grow,” said Erb. Babies needing her specific kind of care can start seeing Erb as young as 28 weeks, and touch can be added into the therapy around 32 weeks. One mother, Alicia Cervantes from Mesa, said she can tell her daughter Boston has improved through the therapy. “She is the happiest baby,” she said. “I want to thank God for the healing hands at Banner Desert.”

Some infants in the Banner NICU ward are getting some extra special treatment--music therapy! Courtesy of Banner Health.

Musical therapy is proven to help infants process information, aid in development and promotes self-calming behavior. According to the American Music Therapy Association, musical therapy helps boost weight gain in babies and decreases the length of time the infant needs NICU care. Also, it can help the infant adjust to noises in the everyday world and helps them get deeper sleep.

Besides babies, Erb also works with kids 17 and under as she sits at their bedside inside the hospital itself, and at Sophie’s Place, Erb works within a specialized recording studio, listening area with children, and practice areas where patients and their families can all enjoy music therapy together.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
The church was built in the mid-1940s.
Run-down Phoenix church to become apartments, despite opposition from community
More pests are out and about as the weather warms up.
Bug Hot Zones: Some Phoenix-area neighborhoods are seeing more pests than others

Latest News

Banner NICU babies get extra special music therapy - Courtesy of Banner Health.
Hunkapi Farms recently earned a grant to help first responders' children with a new program.
Hunkapi Farms earns grant for program to help first responders’ families
Lamb says deputies searched the car and found cocaine, fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and...
New street drug “gray death” left Pinal County deputy feeling dizzy, lightheaded
Leadon is now a mom to a four-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy.
Arizonans react to recent WHO report about rising infertility rates