Arizona drivers reporting gas stations running out of regular fuel

The photo shows gas pumps covered with no gas available at several Valley locations.
People have reported gas pumps are covered, or no regular fuel is available at various gas stations, but the most common has been Circle K.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gas prices are increasing at high rates again, and some drivers are running into issues at the pump. Drivers have reported out-of-service gas pumps or extreme gas prices in the past week. However, an analyst with GasBuddy says the issue is specific to the Phoenix area, and no one else in the nation is experiencing these problems.

People have reported gas pumps are covered, or no regular fuel is available at various gas stations. The most common has been Circle K. Viewers have reported gas stations near Frank Lloyd Wright and Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale and Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street in Goodyear are areas where fuel is nowhere to be found. Some locations have put up signs at pumps, saying they are low on gas and only premium is available.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says these issues aren’t necessarily a gas shortage but more of a supply chain problem. Several factors contribute to the problem, including Arizona’s growing population, delayed gas deliveries due to a trucker shortage and the transition to summer gasoline.

