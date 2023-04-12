110 ° Day Contest
Arizona attorney general says abortion pill still available despite Texas ruling

Mayes said the fight isn’t over, and the case is likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Mayes said the fight isn’t over, and the case is likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.(Arizona's Family)
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says women in our state still have access to the abortion pill Mifepristone.

This comes after a conservative federal judge ruled to suspend FDA approval of the drug claiming the agency ignored safety concerns when it was approved 23 years ago. “We will never stop fighting for the rights of women to access healthcare, including abortion care, if they need it,” said Mayes.

Mayes said Arizona is protected because of a federal ruling in Washington State. A judge there says the abortion drug can’t be restricted in more than a dozen states where Democratic attorney generals sued to protect availability. “Because of that lawsuit, because we took the step of getting Arizona into that lawsuit, we protected Mifepristone,” said Mayes.

Cathi Herrod with the Arizona Center for Policy supports the Texas ruling. “The Texas judge ruling was appropriate, it is time that the FDA looks out for women’s health and safety.”

Medical professionals say Mifepristone, which provides abortions up to 10 weeks, is safe and effective. Research shows one-third of a percent of patients have major complications. “Mifepristone is considered safer that penicillin and yet a federal judge sitting in Texas, just tried to overturn abortion access for women in Arizona,” said Mayes.

Meanwhile, Mayes said the fight isn’t over, and the case is likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

