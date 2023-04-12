APS gives power-saving tips to help Arizonans save on their electric bill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- APS has some recommendations for homeowners and renters looking to save energy (and therefore some money) this upcoming summer.

First up, check your air filters. A lot of gunk can build up in those over time, requiring them to be replaced or a deep clean. If you need a replacement filter, make sure you get the right measurements for your home needs. If it’s just a clean you need, drag out the vacuum to catch all the dust.

If you’ve not had your air conditioner or heat pump checked in a while, consider calling a contractor to give it a tune-up. Your family will thank you when the peak of summer arrives! For energy efficiency’s sake, consider running your dishwasher only when it’s full late at night or early in the morning. As for food prep, consider using smaller appliances so you don’t add more heat to an already hot kitchen.

Want a quick and easy cool-down? Buy a portable fan to keep the airflow going throughout your home. Before you leave the house, provided you don’t have a pet who needs it, turn that fan off to save money. Another huge energy saver is washing your clothes in cold water. Your water heater eats up more than 90% of the average energy needs for a household.

In terms of lighting, consider switching to LED light bulbs in your ceiling fans, desk lamps, table lamps, and bathroom vanities. They take much less energy to function, last 25 times longer than standard bulbs, and give off less heat--keeping you cool and protecting your wallet. You can also consider buying a smart thermostat that will sense your living space’s needs for energy use, AC, and heat throughout the year to automatically adjust. APS offers a Cool Rewards program for those looking to switch their thermostats for a great rebate.

Not sure where to start? Check out APS’s online home energy use profile. You can assess what your family’s needs are, how efficient your living style already is, and how to make it even more efficient. There are also plenty of online options with APS to change your time-of-use programs for energy, etc.

