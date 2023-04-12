An Arizona cold front will bring cooler air around the state

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The ridge of high pressure that brought us the last several days of unseasonably warm weather has begun to shift toward the east of Arizona. It’s also weakening and the next storm system lining up for the state will bring cooler temps the rest of the week. That trough of low pressure will be centered far to the north of our state but is big enough that we’ll get cooler temps, clouds and breezes, for sure. The chances for precipitation anywhere in the state remain small.

By Thursday afternoon, we’re looking for highs in the low-80s, and by Friday, probably get desert highs in the upper-70s. That’s well below average for this time of year. But very quickly, another ridge of high pressure will build in from the west, allowing temperatures to pop right back up by Sunday and Monday. This ridge, however, is not as strong as the system that just brought us into the upper-90s. As a result, we’re expecting temps in the low-90s for Sunday and Monday. Then we should settle into highs in the mid-80s for a few days. That’s just about average for this time of year.

On this date in 2007, a dry cold front kicked up a widespread dust storm that lowered visibilities in central Arizona to near zero at times. Fountain Hills got a wind gust of 54 miles an hour.

