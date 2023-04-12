ADOT announces new plan to fix potholes across state

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re seeing potholes all over Arizona, and drivers Arizona’s Family spoke to are fed up. The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is working on a plan to offer a quick fix. “Potholes are bad. I don’t like them,” said Cynthia Snook.

Snook said she has to deal with potholes every year around this time. But has she grown used to them? “No. It’s worse,” she said.

That observation would be correct, according to ADOT. “The issue we’re having, is we had an extremely rough winter, this past winter. Record snowfall across the northern part of the state,” said Greg Byres, state engineer for ADOT.

Arizona’s Family asked if this type of weather is expected every year, what did ADOT do to prevent it this time around? “To be honest with you, there’s nothing we can do to prevent it. Our roadways are in the best shape we can possibly keep them in,” said Byres.

It’s a yearly cycle the agency is constantly working on. But this year, the weather has taken a harsher toll on highways than normal, especially up north. ADOT announced Tuesday an interim repair plan where over 30 areas on the state highways are listed for priority repair. “We’re basically reproportioning some of the funding in our program to pay for an interim repair across all of these different areas that have been identified,” said Byres. “We’ve sent out, through our districts, we’ve sent people out across the state and came up with what our worst pavements, as far as potholes go.”

ADOT said it’s still reviewing the list, which contains over 30 areas of state highways. Officials say I-40 west of Flagstaff, I-17 south of Flagstaff, US 60 south of Wickenburg, SR 260 in the Mogollon Rim area and SR 87 between Fountain Hills and Payson are on the current list.

On April 21, Byres said the plan will be handed to the Arizona State Transportation Board for approval to reprioritize ADOT’s $1 billion, 5-year construction program. “That doesn’t mean that we’re not going to be working on those areas that have potholes. Our maintenance crews are out there almost on a daily basis and also the weather is starting to warm up. Things are starting to dry up. We’re able to do the large repairs on our pavement until we can get in and do our interim repair,” said Byres.

Byres said the repairs could start in late May and possibly wrap up before monsoon season if approved. However, due to the moisture it will bring, the cycle of potholes needing repairs will likely repeat itself.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.