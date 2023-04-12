5 people, multiple pets escape house fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A two-story house fire in west Phoenix has left five people and multiple pets without a home Wednesday morning.

Firefighters arrived around 11 a.m. at the home near 35th and Dunlap avenues and found a large debris pile ablaze with flames reaching into the house. Fire crews hosed the fire while searching the home for anyone still inside. All five people and their pets were not harmed during the fire.

Investigators are looking into what caused the debris fire while a crisis response team is helping the residents and their pets.

