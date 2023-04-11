Tips on ensuring your AC works properly as Phoenix sees rollercoaster temperatures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With temperatures well above average for this time of the year, and another hot day in store for Tuesday, many people may be switching their air conditioning on. Arizona’s Family spoke with Mike Donley, the president of Donley AC and Plumbing. He says now is the time to determine if you have any problems because waiting could take a few days to get service.

Donley says many of us don’t think about our AC until we need it, and AC companies get an increase in calls when temperatures near 100 like they did Monday. He has three main tips. The first is to test your AC during the hottest part of the day and let it run for a few hours to see how it works. The second is to go out and listen to it. Donley says you should hear the fan whirling and move smoothly.

His last tip won’t only keep you cool but will also save you some money. “The number one thing you can do to make your air conditioner run more efficient and get more cooling out of it is take the old dirty filter out of it and replace it with a nice clean one. Air will run through it much better and it’s super simple, but amazing how much of us forget to do it,” Donley said.

He says changing your filter will not only help save energy, but for every degree, you can live warmer and save two to three percent on your energy costs. According to Donley, the Better Business Bureau is the best place to look if you need a contractor.

With temperatures expected to be in the upper 90s Tuesday as well, Valley fire departments and doctors are urging you to pay attention to your body with the weather changes and adjust your outdoor plans. With rollercoaster temperatures this week, it is important to make sure you are staying hydrated each day. On the hotter days this week, pay closer attention to the amount of time you are out in the sun and make sure to wear sunscreen.

The UV index is the highest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so going out early in the morning or later in the afternoon will also help protect your skin. You can also download our First Alert weather app for hour-by-hour temperatures. The app is free.

