Teen mom and son’s college dreams come true 17 years apart

By Amanda Rose
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:42 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Mosley family is big on school spirit, specifically Georgia State University spirit. And 17 years later, they have every reason to celebrate.

“I just remember an urge to push. That’s what I remember about it,” said Janay Mosley.

Janay was just 15 years old when she had a baby boy named Jared.

“I delivered him by myself in my room. No doctor, no anesthesia,” she said.

Janay’s mother, Tammie, did what she could to help the straight-A student turned teen mom while also caring for Janay’s 11-month old brother, Joshua.

“She was going to drop out of school, that was my biggest fear her dropping out of school,” said Tammie Mosley.

Not only did Janay graduate top of her class, she got accepted to her dream school, Georgia State University.

What happened next is also a dream come true, this time for Jared.

“She pulled through and that gave me a lot of my inspiration to work hard,” said Jared Williams. “It influenced me to work hard to get to a point where I can do the same thing.”

Jared’s headed to GSU this fall right beside his uncle, Joshua, who is a freshman there too.

His decision, of course, means the world to his mother. Just knowing, her miracle baby is following right in her footsteps.

“There are people who will try to tell you that because your journey had bumps and bruises that you can’t amount to anything, but you can. There is nothing on this planet that is supposed to be yours that you won’t receive,” said Janay Mosley.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

