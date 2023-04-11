110 ° Day Contest
SZA’s ‘The S.O.S. Tour’ to wrap up global tour in Phoenix this October

SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in the...
SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | John Locher/Invision/AP)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - SZA is on her way to Phoenix this October as the grand finale of her global “The S.O.S. Tour.”

For one night on Oct. 29, SZA will bring it to the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. Presale starts Wednesday, with general on-sale tickets starting Friday, April 14 at noon. The Grammy winner will be touring across Europe on 10 different tour dates, and 21 added dates in the U.S.

The tour will launch on June 1 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and will end in Phoenix, celebrating her 2023 “S.O.S.” album released in December 2022. She’s already landed No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for 10 non-consecutive weeks, the most among albums by women in seven years.

The North American tour dates are as follows:

  • Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
  • Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
  • Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
  • Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^
  • Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
  • Sat Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
  • Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
  • Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
  • Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
  • Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center
  • Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
  • Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
  • Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
  • Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
  • Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
  • Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
  • Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
  • Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
  • Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
  • Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

