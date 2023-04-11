SZA’s ‘The S.O.S. Tour’ to wrap up global tour in Phoenix this October

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - SZA is on her way to Phoenix this October as the grand finale of her global “The S.O.S. Tour.”

For one night on Oct. 29, SZA will bring it to the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. Presale starts Wednesday, with general on-sale tickets starting Friday, April 14 at noon. The Grammy winner will be touring across Europe on 10 different tour dates, and 21 added dates in the U.S.

The tour will launch on June 1 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and will end in Phoenix, celebrating her 2023 “S.O.S.” album released in December 2022. She’s already landed No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for 10 non-consecutive weeks, the most among albums by women in seven years.

The North American tour dates are as follows:

Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo

