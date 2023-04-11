Student found with gun inside backpack at Betty Fairfax High School in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Union High School District confirmed staff found a gun on the campus of Betty Fairfax High School on Friday.

Phoenix police say they arrived at the school just before 10 a.m. after school staff found the gun inside 19-year-old student Dion Craig’s backpack. Craig was then arrested by an off-duty school resource officer on charges of possession of a firearm on school property.

It’s not clear what prompted staff to look into Craig’s backpack or if any classes were disrupted as a result of the investigation. A booking photo was not immediately released.

