110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Student found with gun inside backpack at Betty Fairfax High School in Phoenix

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Dion Craig,
Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Dion Craig,(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Union High School District confirmed staff found a gun on the campus of Betty Fairfax High School on Friday.

Phoenix police say they arrived at the school just before 10 a.m. after school staff found the gun inside 19-year-old student Dion Craig’s backpack. Craig was then arrested by an off-duty school resource officer on charges of possession of a firearm on school property.

It’s not clear what prompted staff to look into Craig’s backpack or if any classes were disrupted as a result of the investigation. A booking photo was not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
The church was built in the mid-1940s.
Run-down Phoenix church to become apartments, despite opposition from community
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

The defense is arguing Miller is not guilty by reason of insanity due to his dissociative...
‘Zombie Hunter’ Bryan Patrick Miller found guilty in Phoenix Canal murders
Police say the intruder continued to “aggressively approach” the homeowner before being shot.
Intruder made threats before being shot by homeowner, Phoenix police say
PHX Beer Co. is releasing a limited edition Shazaam! IPA in honor of Al McCoy's retirement.
PHX Beer Co. to release limited edition Shazaam! IPA Friday in honor of announcer Al McCoy
REO Speedwagon is headed to Phoenix this October to the Celebrity Theatre.
REO Speedwagon headed to Phoenix this November