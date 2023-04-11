Sting’s North American tour to make Arizona stop this fall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sting is headed on tour this year, taking “My Songs” World Tour on the road and in the air, with performances across the Philippines, Singapore, New Zealand, South Africa, and this fall, the tour is headed to North America!

He will be making a stop in Phoenix at the Arizona Financial Theater on Oct. 9, with the Sting’s Fan Club presale starting Wednesday here. General ticket sales will be 10 a.m. on Friday. VIP options are also available.

The tour highlights the 17-time Grammy winner as an individual performer and with The Police. You can expect to hear “Roxanne,” “Shape of My Heart,” “Fields of Gold,” and other songs you know and love and can sing along to! Sting will be performing alongside a full rock band, with newly announced dates to feature special guest Joe Sumner as well.

The full list of 2023 North America Leg 1 Tour Dates is as follows:

Sept. 05 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 07 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 02 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Oct. 04 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

