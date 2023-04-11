110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Sting’s North American tour to make Arizona stop this fall

Sting is headed on a 2023 North America tour and will be stopping in Phoenix this October.
Sting is headed on a 2023 North America tour and will be stopping in Phoenix this October.(Sting's "My Songs" World Tour | Sting's "My Songs" World Tour)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sting is headed on tour this year, taking “My Songs” World Tour on the road and in the air, with performances across the Philippines, Singapore, New Zealand, South Africa, and this fall, the tour is headed to North America!

He will be making a stop in Phoenix at the Arizona Financial Theater on Oct. 9, with the Sting’s Fan Club presale starting Wednesday here. General ticket sales will be 10 a.m. on Friday. VIP options are also available.

The tour highlights the 17-time Grammy winner as an individual performer and with The Police. You can expect to hear “Roxanne,” “Shape of My Heart,” “Fields of Gold,” and other songs you know and love and can sing along to! Sting will be performing alongside a full rock band, with newly announced dates to feature special guest Joe Sumner as well.

The full list of 2023 North America Leg 1 Tour Dates is as follows:

  • Sept. 05 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
  • Sept. 07 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
  • Sept. 20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater
  • Sept. 23 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
  • Oct. 02 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
  • Oct. 04 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
  • Oct. 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
  • Oct. 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
  • Oct. 12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Health investigators found raw pork and waffle batter in the same container at a Phoenix area...
Raw pork, waffle batter in the same container found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in the...
SZA’s ‘The S.O.S. Tour’ to wrap up global tour in Phoenix this October
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Saturday,...
Foo Fighters to perform in Phoenix in October
Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge
Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge is a glimpse back in time
Downtown Prescott, AZ
Flagstaff, Prescott tops list of cities with the most tour and travel guides