110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

REO Speedwagon headed to Phoenix this November

REO Speedwagon is headed to Phoenix this October to the Celebrity Theatre.
REO Speedwagon is headed to Phoenix this October to the Celebrity Theatre.(North Charleston Performing Arts Center)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - REO Speedwagon is Phoenix-bound this November on their 2023 tour at Celebrity Theatre.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, April 17, at 10 a.m. at this link! The show is all-ages, and parking can be added to all tickets. REO has been playing together since the 1970s, and their 1980 album “Hi Infidelity” landed them on the Top 40 hits and sold well over 10 million copies.

After an intermittent hiatus, the band released “Find Your Own Way Home” in April 2007, a Christmas album “Not So Silent Night” in 2009, and in 2016, REO linked with Def Leppard and Tesla on tour. More recently in 2021, the group was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum! Earlier this year, the last original member Neal Doughty announced his retirement after 55 years of making music. Derek Hilland will be replacing Doughty for the upcoming tour.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Health investigators found raw pork and waffle batter in the same container at a Phoenix area...
Raw pork, waffle batter in the same container found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

Sting is headed on a 2023 North America tour and will be stopping in Phoenix this October.
Sting’s North American tour to make Arizona stop this fall
SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in the...
SZA’s ‘The S.O.S. Tour’ to wrap up global tour in Phoenix this October
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Saturday,...
Foo Fighters to perform in Phoenix in October
Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge
Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge is a glimpse back in time