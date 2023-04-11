REO Speedwagon headed to Phoenix this November

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - REO Speedwagon is Phoenix-bound this November on their 2023 tour at Celebrity Theatre.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, April 17, at 10 a.m. at this link! The show is all-ages, and parking can be added to all tickets. REO has been playing together since the 1970s, and their 1980 album “Hi Infidelity” landed them on the Top 40 hits and sold well over 10 million copies.

After an intermittent hiatus, the band released “Find Your Own Way Home” in April 2007, a Christmas album “Not So Silent Night” in 2009, and in 2016, REO linked with Def Leppard and Tesla on tour. More recently in 2021, the group was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum! Earlier this year, the last original member Neal Doughty announced his retirement after 55 years of making music. Derek Hilland will be replacing Doughty for the upcoming tour.

