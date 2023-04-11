Phoenix police investigating after theft suspect dies while in custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say an investigation is underway after a man died while in custody on Monday.

Officers were called out to a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a report of a robbery. Witnesses told police that the man, who has not yet been identified, was acting erratic, walked into an open garage, took some items and threw himself onto the ground. At that point, the man reportedly walked away and went toward another home. Police arrived to find the suspect in a front yard and an officer grabbed a metal object out of his hand, then handcuffed him. Paramedics soon arrived to take the man to the hospital where he later died.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is now working on the cause and manner of death. An internal and external investigation into the officer’s actions is also underway, which is typical after in-custody deaths.

