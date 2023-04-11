OYS Podcast: The cheapest and most expensive states to own a vehicle

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The average annual cost of owning and operating a vehicle is typically $11,000. Some states are more while others were a little cheaper. So, where does Arizona fit into the mix? There are 2.4 million registered vehicles in the state of Arizona, and if you own a car, you know just how expensive it can be. “The only category in which Arizona is kind of high is in the repair cost score,” David Straughan.

Straughn is with Automoblog which educates consumers when it comes to driving. He looked at four categories: repair costs, vehicle registration, gas prices, and auto insurance to determine the cheapest and most expensive states to own a vehicle. So, let’s start with the most expensive state.” Without looking at your cheat sheets, what state would you think would be the most expensive?” He asked Susan Campbell and Gary Harper. Harper replied, “The state that automatically comes to my mind is because it’s the most expensive in every other area and that’s California.”

Turns out, that was wrong. Connecticut actually earned the top spot. “Unfortunately for people in Connecticut, they were the most expensive in just about every category that we studied.” California came in at number two, mainly because their gas prices are so high. “Number three is Michigan, and that is entirely due to the exorbitant rates Michigan drivers pay for car insurance.”

