110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Hans Hughes Memorial Bikeway established in central Phoenix in honor of late cyclist

Hughes died in Sept. 2021 from his injuries when he was involved in a car-bicycle collision...
Hughes died in Sept. 2021 from his injuries when he was involved in a car-bicycle collision near 1st and Fillmore Streets.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The stretch of road from Fillmore Street to Central Avenue and 7th Street has been deemed the Hans Hughes Memorial Bikeway, effective Tuesday morning in central Phoenix.

The Phoenix Street Transportation Department, Downtown Phoenix, Inc., and the Hughes family gathered to unveil the ceremonial sign. Hughes died in Sept. 2021 from his injuries when he was involved in a car-bicycle collision near 1st and Fillmore Streets in August of the same year. He was headed home from his job as a DPI Downtown Ambassador, a position he held for 12 years.

Lauren Potter, a former coworker and good friend of Hughes, told Arizona’s Family in 2021, “Literally a gem, a very rare person, a treasure in Phoenix.” The department also removed parking and two traffic lanes on Fillmore Street between 7th Street and Central Avenue and added buffered and protected bike lanes from street traffic.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
The church was built in the mid-1940s.
Run-down Phoenix church to become apartments, despite opposition from community
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Detective details investigation in trial of Lori Vallow Daybell
Close to record highs today on this First Alert Weather Day but cooler temps are on the way.
First Alert Weather Day Heat brings close to record temperatures highs
In 2022, the Arizona Lottery ticket gave back around $270 million to Arizona communities!
Arizona Lottery’s Mega Millions $441 million jackpot drawing Tuesday night
The defense is arguing Miller is not guilty by reason of insanity due to his dissociative...
‘Zombie Hunter’ Bryan Patrick Miller found guilty in Phoenix Canal murders