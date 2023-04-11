Hans Hughes Memorial Bikeway established in central Phoenix in honor of late cyclist

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The stretch of road from Fillmore Street to Central Avenue and 7th Street has been deemed the Hans Hughes Memorial Bikeway, effective Tuesday morning in central Phoenix.

The Phoenix Street Transportation Department, Downtown Phoenix, Inc., and the Hughes family gathered to unveil the ceremonial sign. Hughes died in Sept. 2021 from his injuries when he was involved in a car-bicycle collision near 1st and Fillmore Streets in August of the same year. He was headed home from his job as a DPI Downtown Ambassador, a position he held for 12 years.

Lauren Potter, a former coworker and good friend of Hughes, told Arizona’s Family in 2021, “Literally a gem, a very rare person, a treasure in Phoenix.” The department also removed parking and two traffic lanes on Fillmore Street between 7th Street and Central Avenue and added buffered and protected bike lanes from street traffic.

