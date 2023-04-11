110 ° Day Contest
Gilbert Starbucks becomes seventh store to unionize in the state

Starbucks locations in Arizona and nationwide have been going on strike since last year.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM MST
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Starbucks in Gilbert won its union election on Tuesday, making it the seventh unionized location in the state. Workers at the store near McQueen and Guadalupe roads won their union representation with an overwhelming 17-2 vote. Workers at the Gilbert store said they were fighting against hourly pay cuts, short staffing, safety concerns, and the company’s refusal to bargain with the union.

“My store is like a family; facing hardships, creating memories, and supporting each other. Because of this, we were able to win today. For the first time in years, we have something to look forward to--solidarity and fairness. For the first time in years, we’ll be happy to call ourselves partners. Partners of the union,” said Sabrina Martinez, a partner and organizer at the Gilbert store.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz insisted the company is willing to bargain with union workers during last month’s meeting with the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. However, Schultz also told the committee the chain provides good pay and benefits, and they didn’t need a union. Nearly 300 shops nationwide voted to unionize since 2021.

Starbucks locations in Arizona and nationwide have been going on strike since last year. In March 2022, a store near Baseline and Power roads in Mesa voted to unionize, marking it the third Starbucks in the nation to do so. However, workers felt after the historic move, the company retaliated by cutting their hours. Roughly eight months later, a Phoenix store and Mesa location went on strike on Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, one of the company’s busiest days of the year.

