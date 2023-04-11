Foo Fighters to perform in Phoenix in October

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready to get a blast from the past as the Foo Fighters announce a Phoenix stop in October as part of a summer tour

The grunge-rock band recently announced three headline shows and now it has added six more dates as the band prepares for its first concert on May 24. Tickets for all six headlining shows will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. local time at Foofighters.com. Pre-sale began Tuesday morning.

Full List of Tour Dates

May 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (SOLD OUT) ***

May 26 — Boston, MA — Boston Calling Music Festival

May 28 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival

May 30 — Washington DC — The Atlantis

June 2 — Nürburgring, DE — Rock Am Ring

June 4 — Nürnberg, DE — Rock Im Park

June 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP (SOLD OUT)

June 16 – Pelham, AL — Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

June 18 — Manchester, TN — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

July 8 — Quebec City, QC — Festival D’ete De Quebec

July 12 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest

July 15 — Milwaukee, WI — Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

July 29 — Naeba, JP — Fuji Rock

August 4 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena **

August 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre **

August 10 — Stateline, NV — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s **

August 11-13 — San Francisco, CA — Outside Lands Festival

September 3 — Aspen, CO — Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 9 — São Paulo, BR — The Town

September 17 — Asbury Park, NJ — See.Hear.Now

September 19 — Virginia Beach, CA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach **

September 21 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life

October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

October 3 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 5 — El Paso, TX — Don Haskins Center

* New dates in BOLD // ** The Breeders support // *** Taipei Houston supports

