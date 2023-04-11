Foo Fighters to perform in Phoenix in October
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:11 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready to get a blast from the past as the Foo Fighters announce a Phoenix stop in October as part of a summer tour
The grunge-rock band recently announced three headline shows and now it has added six more dates as the band prepares for its first concert on May 24. Tickets for all six headlining shows will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. local time at Foofighters.com. Pre-sale began Tuesday morning.
Full List of Tour Dates
- May 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (SOLD OUT) ***
- May 26 — Boston, MA — Boston Calling Music Festival
- May 28 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival
- May 30 — Washington DC — The Atlantis
- June 2 — Nürburgring, DE — Rock Am Ring
- June 4 — Nürnberg, DE — Rock Im Park
- June 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP (SOLD OUT)
- June 16 – Pelham, AL — Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
- June 18 — Manchester, TN — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
- July 8 — Quebec City, QC — Festival D’ete De Quebec
- July 12 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest
- July 15 — Milwaukee, WI — Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
- July 29 — Naeba, JP — Fuji Rock
- August 4 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena **
- August 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre **
- August 10 — Stateline, NV — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s **
- August 11-13 — San Francisco, CA — Outside Lands Festival
- September 3 — Aspen, CO — Jazz Aspen Snowmass
- September 9 — São Paulo, BR — The Town
- September 17 — Asbury Park, NJ — See.Hear.Now
- September 19 — Virginia Beach, CA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach **
- September 21 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life
- October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
- October 3 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- October 5 — El Paso, TX — Don Haskins Center
* New dates in BOLD // ** The Breeders support // *** Taipei Houston supports
