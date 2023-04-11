First Alert Weather Day: Record heat expected for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s another First Alert weather day in the Valley for a forecast of record heat. Temperatures should top out near 99 degrees this afternoon, which is one degree above the record for today’s date. Typically, we’re only in the mid-80s this time of year.

Look for sunshine and light winds in the Valley today, with gusts conditions this afternoon in the high country. Winds are expected to pick up statewide tomorrow and continue through Friday. The winds will be driven by a trough of low pressure sweeping by to our north over the next few days.

The approaching trough won’t bring much rain to Arizona, although a few showers are possible Thursday and Thursday night across Northern and Northeastern Arizona. The biggest impact of this storm system will be the stronger winds and a cooldown.

In the Valley, temperatures are likely to drop to the mid 90s tomorrow, to the mid 80s Thursday and to the low 80s Friday. The weekend will bring lighter winds and a bigger warm-up. Look for temperatures in the upper 80s Saturday and near 90 on Sunday.

