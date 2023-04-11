First Alert Weather Day Heat brings close to record temperatures highs

110 ° Day Contest
Close to record highs today on this First Alert Weather Day but cooler temps are on the way.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A warm start to our morning with lows in the mid-60s, this afternoon we will see a high of 98 degrees. Getting very close to record high temps the record on this date is 98 set back in 1989.

Our average high this time of year is 84 degrees, which would be 14 degrees above average. With temperatures well above average, we have issued a First Alert because of the heat. We have a low-pressure system that is moving toward us and will start to cool things down this week. In advance of that low, we will see the winds pick up tomorrow.

It will still be a warm day on Wednesday with a high of 95, but this low will also start to cool us down on Thursday. In fact, we will see temperatures in the 80s on Thursday through Saturday. On Sunday, the heat will return and last until Monday in the lower to mid-90s with plenty of sunshine.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

DOWNLOAD NOW

