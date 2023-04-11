First Alert Weather Day Heat brings close to record temperatures highs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A warm start to our morning with lows in the mid-60s, this afternoon we will see a high of 98 degrees. Getting very close to record high temps the record on this date is 98 set back in 1989.

Our average high this time of year is 84 degrees, which would be 14 degrees above average. With temperatures well above average, we have issued a First Alert because of the heat. We have a low-pressure system that is moving toward us and will start to cool things down this week. In advance of that low, we will see the winds pick up tomorrow.

It will still be a warm day on Wednesday with a high of 95, but this low will also start to cool us down on Thursday. In fact, we will see temperatures in the 80s on Thursday through Saturday. On Sunday, the heat will return and last until Monday in the lower to mid-90s with plenty of sunshine.

