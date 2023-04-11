110 ° Day Contest
Cold War monument to be built in Steele Indian School Park in central Phoenix

The U.S.S. Phoenix submarine is making its way back to central Phoenix through a Cold War monument.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new Cold War monument is on its way to central Phoenix’s Steele Indian School Park to honor those lives lost.

Councilwoman Laura Pastor is passionate about the project. “We need to finish off bringing U.S.S. Phoenix to Steele Indian Park and make her come home so we can enjoy the history, educate students, and also honor our veterans,” she said. Capt. Pete Lumianski, retired U.S. Navy, said the memorial has been in the works for 27 years.

“It’s well worth it, we’re moving forward, and we’re getting there,” he said. “We have 100,000 veterans and if they gave $20 a piece--we could knock it out.” The captain added that donations from companies, organizations, etc., are more than welcome. “All the things that occurred in that 45-year period will be commemorated with this monument. There are 200 veterans that live in that home that can see this,” he said.

The project needs $3 million to close the fundraising gap. You can donate and learn more about the project here!

