110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Bug Hot Zones: Some Phoenix-area neighborhoods are seeing more pests than others

No matter where you live in Arizona, creepy crawly critters are near you. Here is a list of the bug hot zones in Arizona.
By Jason Barry
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - No matter where you live in Arizona, creepy crawly critters are near you. But some communities tend to attract certain pests more than others.

Mike Boyle, with Burns Pest Elimination, mapped out the places where they see the most scorpions, mosquitos, bees, bed bugs, and cockroaches. “We use heat mapping software that tells us specific zip codes in areas we see higher concentration of pests,” said Boyle.

According to Boyle, more pests are out and about as the weather warms up. Here’s a look at some of the Bug Hot Zones across the Valley.

  • Boyle said scorpions like to hang out where there is new construction, such as 85050 in north Phoenix and 85310 in Glendale.
  • Bees like to buzz around trees and vegetation in areas like 85286 in Chandler and 85353 in Avondale.
  • Bed Bugs like to frequent multi-housing units, hotels, and motels like those in 85017 in Phoenix and 85281 in Tempe.
  • Cockroaches are often found in apartments and condos, such as in 85021 in Phoenix and 85034 around Sky Harbor Airport.
  • Mosquitoes like to be near washes and other water sources, like in 85054 in Scottsdale and 85375 in Surprise.

“We had a lot of moisture this winter,” said Boyle. “All these washes get full of water. The Salt River is still flowing. This is going to be probably one of craziest mosquito seasons we’ve seen in a long time.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency offers these suggestions to keep pests away:

  • Remove sources of food, water, and shelter.
  • Store food in sealed plastic or glass containers. Garbage containing food scraps should be placed in tightly covered trash cans. Remove garbage regularly from your home.
  • Fix leaky plumbing, and don’t let water accumulate anywhere in the home. Don’t let water collect in trays under your house plants or refrigerator. Don’t leave pet food and water out overnight.
  • Clutter provides places for pests to breed and hide and makes it hard to get rid of them. Get rid of things like stacks of newspapers, magazines, or cardboard.
  • Close off places where pests can enter and hide. For example, caulk cracks and crevices around cabinets or baseboards. Use steel wool to fill spaces around pipes. Cover any holes with wire mesh.
  • Learn about the pests you have and the options to control them.
  • Check for pests in packages or boxes before carrying them into your home.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed

Latest News

Pest control companies on high alert as temperatures rise in Arizona
2 men still missing after disappearing along Salt River on Sunday
The women were taken to the hospital and are currently in stable condition.
2 women hospitalized after being stabbed by roommate in Avondale
Aerostar has confirmed that the balloons are theirs.
Mysterious balloons seen throughout Phoenix-area belong to out-of-state company