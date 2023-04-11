110 ° Day Contest
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Virginia after standoff

A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.
A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.(WJLA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A bank robbery suspect was arrested in northern Virginia Tuesday after a short standoff with police.

No injuries were reported.

Arlington County Police said they received a report Tuesday shortly after 3 p.m. about an attempted armed robbery at a Wells Fargo bank on Washington Boulevard in the city’s Clarendon neighborhood.

A suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money, police said.

The suspect was barricaded in the bank with four adults and a child, a group that included patrons and employees, police said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., police reported on Twitter that the suspect had been arrested, and that the five trapped inside with the suspect had exited safely.

Traffic cameras showed a heavy police presence throughout the barricade situation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

