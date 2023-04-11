Arizona Lottery’s Mega Millions $441 million jackpot drawing Tuesday night
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at $441 million with a cash value of around $237.2 million!
The deadline to purchase tickets is 6:59 p.m., and the drawing will be held at 8 p.m.! All drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays, with tickets selling for just $2 each, and are sold in more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery spots across Arizona.
In 2022, the Arizona Lottery ticket gave back around $270 million to Arizona communities!
