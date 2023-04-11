110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2 women hospitalized after being stabbed by roommate in Avondale

The women were taken to the hospital and are currently in stable condition.
The women were taken to the hospital and are currently in stable condition.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say two women are recovering in the hospital after being stabbed by their roommate early Saturday morning.

Around 4 a.m., Avondale police were called to a stabbing at an apartment complex near Indian School and El Mirage roads. Officers arrived and found two women stabbed several times. They were taken to the hospital and are currently in stable condition.

According to police, the suspect was the women’s roommate. Officers tried to approach the roommate; however, he barricaded himself inside the apartment. The Avondale Police Department’s Tactical Operations Unit went inside and found the man had shot himself in the head. He died at the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the stabbing. The man hasn’t been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed

Latest News

More pests are out and about as the weather warms up.
Bug Hot Zones: Some Phoenix-area neighborhoods are seeing more pests than others
Pest control companies on high alert as temperatures rise in Arizona
2 men still missing after disappearing along Salt River on Sunday
Aerostar has confirmed that the balloons are theirs.
Mysterious balloons seen throughout Phoenix-area belong to out-of-state company