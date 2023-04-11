2 women hospitalized after being stabbed by roommate in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say two women are recovering in the hospital after being stabbed by their roommate early Saturday morning.

Around 4 a.m., Avondale police were called to a stabbing at an apartment complex near Indian School and El Mirage roads. Officers arrived and found two women stabbed several times. They were taken to the hospital and are currently in stable condition.

According to police, the suspect was the women’s roommate. Officers tried to approach the roommate; however, he barricaded himself inside the apartment. The Avondale Police Department’s Tactical Operations Unit went inside and found the man had shot himself in the head. He died at the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the stabbing. The man hasn’t been identified.

