110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

13-year-old boy arrested for bringing BB gun to elementary school in Buckeye

Buckeye police detained the student.
Buckeye police detained the student.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to school to Inca Elementary in Buckeye on Tuesday.

Officers say they were called out after someone reported that the teen had a gun tucked in his waistband near the school located on Durango Street near Watson Road. When police arrived, they found the boy with a BB gun in the parking lot. The boy was then arrested and will be booked on felony charges stemming from the incident. It’s unclear who made that initial call out to the police or any possible motive for bringing the weapon onto campus. No other information was immediately available. Police aren’t naming the boy because he is a minor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
Health investigators found raw pork and waffle batter in the same container at a Phoenix area...
Raw pork, waffle batter in the same container found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

Palm trees and homes are reflected in the Central Arizona Project in Phoenix, Arizona, on April...
Phoenix, other major cities could face huge water cuts in feds’ plan to save Colorado River
Sting is headed on a 2023 North America tour and will be stopping in Phoenix this October.
Sting’s North American tour to make Arizona stop this fall
SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in the...
SZA’s ‘The S.O.S. Tour’ to wrap up global tour in Phoenix this October
The defense is arguing Miller is not guilty by reason of insanity due to his dissociative...
Verdict expected Tuesday in ‘Zombie Hunter’ trial