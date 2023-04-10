Woman who killed Phoenix mother in hit-and-run sentenced to 90 days in jail

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The woman who hit and killed a Phoenix mother and sped off from the scene learned her fate on Monday. Elizabeth Richards was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation for the death of Heather Fairchild.

On June 23, 2021, Richards hit Fairchild near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Police said Richards “freaked out” when she hit Fairchild, then “freaked out some more” when she saw her lying in the road. She then drove off from the scene and called her daughter, telling her what had happened. Richards’ daughter then went to the crash site and told police she believed her mother hit Fairchild and directed them to Richards’ apartment. Officers arrived at the apartment and smelled alcohol on Richards’ breath. They also noticed she was slurring her words and swaying side to side. Richards then told an officer she had some wine “after she got home from the collision,” investigators said. However, Richards wasn’t arrested until Aug. 2022, 14 months after the initial crash.

Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, previously told Arizona’s Family she had mixed emotions following the arrest, asking why it took so long to take Richards into custody. “She left my daughter laying in the road screaming,” said Pfleging. “She stopped and looked at her and saw she was bleeding, but she took off and left her there. I feel angry that they took so long to get her, but I am relieved that they got her.”

