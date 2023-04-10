110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman who killed Phoenix mother in hit-and-run sentenced to 90 days in jail

The photo shows the mug shot of Elizabeth Richards, who police say hit and killed Heather...
Richards wasn’t arrested until Aug. 2022, 14 months after the initial crash.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The woman who hit and killed a Phoenix mother and sped off from the scene learned her fate on Monday. Elizabeth Richards was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation for the death of Heather Fairchild.

On June 23, 2021, Richards hit Fairchild near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Police said Richards “freaked out” when she hit Fairchild, then “freaked out some more” when she saw her lying in the road. She then drove off from the scene and called her daughter, telling her what had happened. Richards’ daughter then went to the crash site and told police she believed her mother hit Fairchild and directed them to Richards’ apartment. Officers arrived at the apartment and smelled alcohol on Richards’ breath. They also noticed she was slurring her words and swaying side to side. Richards then told an officer she had some wine “after she got home from the collision,” investigators said. However, Richards wasn’t arrested until Aug. 2022, 14 months after the initial crash.

A mother was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix in June 2021 and the family is wondering why it took 14 months to make an arrest.

Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, previously told Arizona’s Family she had mixed emotions following the arrest, asking why it took so long to take Richards into custody. “She left my daughter laying in the road screaming,” said Pfleging. “She stopped and looked at her and saw she was bleeding, but she took off and left her there. I feel angry that they took so long to get her, but I am relieved that they got her.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed

Latest News

Today was our first day in the 90s for 2023.
First Alert Heat with 90 degree weather
Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
PHX Beer Co. is releasing a limited edition Shazaam! IPA in honor of Al McCoy's retirement.
PHX Beer Co. releases limited edition Shazaaam! IPA in honor of announcer Al McCoy
Hansen was arrested on Saturday after a months-long search.
Police arrest woman accused of murders in Phoenix and Mesa earlier this year