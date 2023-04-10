110 ° Day Contest
Woman dead after being shot in west Phoenix parking lot

Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after being shot in a parking lot in west Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Around midnight, Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived and found 32-year-old Luisa Hendricson in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect is outstanding, and an investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting. Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

