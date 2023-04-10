110 ° Day Contest
Wienermobile of Love to host free weddings

The iconic Wienermobile will be parked outside the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas for weddings on April 15 and 16.(dan bushkin | Business Wire)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – Engaged couples have the opportunity to exchange vows in hotdog bliss.

Oscar Mayer is offering an alternative to the traditional stressful wedding planning with a ceremony at the Wienermobile of Love.

“Now, as more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses,” Oscar Mayer spokesperson Ed Roland, Sr. said in a news release.

The iconic Wienermobile will be parked outside the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas for weddings on April 15 and 16.

Hot dog lovers across the nation can sign up on OscarMayer.com, available on a first come first serve basis for the free wedding ceremonies.

Bring your marriage license and appetite as Hotdoggers will “meat” you down the aisle.

“From proposals and surprise meat-ups down the aisle to playing matchmaker to some of our own Hotdoggers, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has held a special place in fans’ hearts – so much so, we receive thousands of requests each and every year to be part of couples’ big days,” Roland explained.

The wedding ceremonies will feature a live wiener whistle quartet and a “wonderfully odd wiener cake.”

