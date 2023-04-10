110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

White Sox trade reliever Ruiz to Diamondbacks for $100,000

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jose Ruiz reacts during the ninth inning of the White Sox...
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jose Ruiz reacts during the ninth inning of the White Sox season home opening baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Chicago, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox traded reliever José Ruiz to Arizona on Sunday for $100,000.

The White Sox designated the 28-year-old for assignment on Friday following a difficult start to the season. Ruiz allowed nine runs, eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings across four appearances for Chicago.

Ruiz spent five-plus with the White Sox, who claimed him off waivers from San Diego in December 2017. Ruiz went 3-7 with a 4.53 ERA in 177 appearances for Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

The Phoenix officer was helped up by Chelsea and D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez and tossed the...
Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan throws out first pitch at D-backs home opener
Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan throws out first pitch at Diamondbacks home opener
Ticket prices at Chase Field are often based on which team the D-backs are playing.
Seeing a Diamondbacks game doesn’t have to be expensive
How to save money at Arizona Diamondbacks games