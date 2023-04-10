Police seek suspect after man killed in drive-by shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect is on the run after a deadly drive-by shooting in west Phoenix early Monday.

Officers were called to 29th Avenue and Madison Street just before 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds including to the head. Police say the man had been sitting in front of his house when investigators say someone drove by in a car and began shooting him before taking off. The man, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Details on a suspect description have not been released and detectives are still actively working to learn more about what happened and what led up to the shooting. However, Arizona’s Family has learned from officers on the scene that the victim is known to the department. Arizona’s Family is working to learn more about previous encounters at the home.

