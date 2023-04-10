110 ° Day Contest
LIVE: Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

At least five people were killed and others injured in a mass shooting in downtown Louisville (WAVE via Local News Live)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Four people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said in a news conference.

Eight people have been taken to the University Hospital and are receiving treatment, including two officers, one of whom is in critical condition, Humphrey said. A second person is also in critical condition.

The lone shooting suspect is dead, police said, and appeared to have a connection to the bank that’s being investigated.

Authorities said that the quick action of police saved lives at the scene.

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area, according to MetroSafe dispatchers. The call was changed to an active aggressor report a short time later.

Police said that officers were on the scene “in minutes,” Humphrey said, and traded gunfire with the shooting suspect, who died shortly thereafter. It is not currently if the suspect died after being shot by police or by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is in Louisville in response to the shooting and joined Louisville’s mayor in thanking police.

“I had a very close friend that didn’t make it today,” Beshear said in the press conference, and another friend was at the hospital. “That’s my bank.”

Louisville Metro police officers and FBI Louisville special agents are currently there at the scene.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

