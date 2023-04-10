PHX Beer Co. releases limited edition Shazaam! IPA in honor of announcer Al McCoy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The PHX Beer Co. is celebrating the Phoenix Suns and the official retirement of Al McCoy, the team’s legendary announcer, through the release of an IPA craft beer can.

The Shazaam! Valley Style IPA will be available in 4-packs or on draft at the Tap House in downtown Phoenix at 3002 E. Washington Street or in Scottsdale at 8300 N. Hayden Road. The name is a nod to McCoy’s iconic “Shazam” catchphrase.

McCoy has called Phoenix Suns games for over 50 years, starting in 1972. He is the longest-tenured broadcaster in NBA history. Click here to learn more about the PHX Beer Co.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.