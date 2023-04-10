110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

PHX Beer Co. releases limited edition Shazaam! IPA in honor of announcer Al McCoy

PHX Beer Co. is releasing a limited edition Shazaam! IPA in honor of Al McCoy's retirement.
PHX Beer Co. is releasing a limited edition Shazaam! IPA in honor of Al McCoy's retirement.(PHX Beer Co. | PHX Beer Co.)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The PHX Beer Co. is celebrating the Phoenix Suns and the official retirement of Al McCoy, the team’s legendary announcer, through the release of an IPA craft beer can.

The Shazaam! Valley Style IPA will be available in 4-packs or on draft at the Tap House in downtown Phoenix at 3002 E. Washington Street or in Scottsdale at 8300 N. Hayden Road. The name is a nod to McCoy’s iconic “Shazam” catchphrase.

McCoy has called Phoenix Suns games for over 50 years, starting in 1972. He is the longest-tenured broadcaster in NBA history. Click here to learn more about the PHX Beer Co.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed

Latest News

The NBA says Bartelstein was a four-year member of the basketball team at the University of...
Phoenix Suns names Josh Bartelstein as new CEO
Bacon the corgi ready to Rally the Valley
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is fouled by San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30)...
Suns clinch playoff spot, rout injury-riddled Spurs 115-94
Phoenix Suns announcer Al McCoy acknowledges the crowd during his ring of honor induction...
‘Voice of the Suns’ Al McCoy to retire at the end of the season