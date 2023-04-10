Phoenix Suns names Josh Bartelstein as new CEO

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After weeks of speculation, the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury have officially announced their new CEO.

The franchise on Monday named Josh Bartelstein as its new chief executive officer. He previously worked for nearly a decade at the Detroit Pistons, working his way from special assistant to Vice Chair and Executive Vice President of Business and Basketball Operations. Last year, Bartelstein was promoted to Assistant General Manager. He is widely credited for helping the Pistons return to downtown Detroit by working on the creation of the Pistons Performance Center.

“Josh understands our culture and values and shares our strategic vision for the Suns and Mercury,” said Mat Ishbia, Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner. “His proven leadership abilities and deep experience in both the business and basketball sides of an organization make him uniquely positioned to transform the teams into the best basketball franchises on and off the court.

Bartelstein joins James Jones, president of Basketball Operations and General Manager, to oversee the Phoenix Suns and Mercury.

