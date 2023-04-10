110 ° Day Contest
Nonprofit helps build an adaptive home for Army veteran in Gilbert

Staff Sgt. Bretz is getting a new home, tailored to his needs.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 100 Homes Project is helping bring adapted homes for wounded warriors in Gilbert.

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brent Bretz was driving a supply truck when he hit an IED, causing him to eventually lose both of his legs. He’s never had an accessible home for his needs until Helping a Hero’s 100 Homes Challenge got involved. Sgt. Bretz’s new home will begin to be built today in Gilbert, near Warner and Recker Roads, on Monday.

Sgt. Travis Strong, a recent veteran home recipient, said he’s excited to give another veteran freedom. “The excitement is building and I’m just excited to be able to go through this process and get this house built!” National spokesperson Tate Stevens said, “I was on the first one with Lenar in Houston, and I’m going to be at all 10. It’s just a small way that we can serve.”

Founded in 2006, Helping a Hero offers a variety of support for military personnel who were severely injured during the war. Their services span home building, marriage and caregiving programs, recreational activities, and emotional and financial support. Lennar Homes are supporting the Gilbert home for Sgt. Bretz has committed to building even more homes.

Want to learn more about the Helping a Hero organization? Click here.

