Mysterious balloons seen throughout the valley belong to out-of-state company

Aerostar has confirmed that the balloons are theirs.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GILA BEND AREA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family has received your pictures and messages about balloons across the valley.

Some have asked if they came from China or from outer space. Arizona’s Family used a public flight tracker to find out the origin of the balloons and where they were going, leading us to farmland outside Gila Bend and an inconspicuous shed.

“Happened to be outside sweeping the pool and looked up and saw it,” said Greg Schultz, a nearby resident who saw the balloon by Estrella Mountain. He said he believed it was a weather balloon. “It was kind of tear-drop shaped, kind of silver-clear.”

The company Aerostar confirmed it’s their weather balloons. In a statement, the company said it conducts up to 200 stratospheric balloon flights throughout the year.

