Man dead after kidnapping woman, fleeing officers in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police say a man is dead after he kidnapped a woman into his truck and then tried to flee from officers early Monday morning.

Officers say it started around midnight when they were called out on a possible kidnapping near the Filibertos off Ocotillo Road and Arizona Avenue. Authorities say that’s where someone reported that a woman had been taken from a car and pushed into a truck before taking off from the scene. Police later spotted the vehicle driving on several side streets driving at a high rate of speed before pulling into an apartment complex west of Arizona Avenue along Germann Road As officers pulled up, police say the man suddenly stopped and the woman rushed out of the car, running toward an officer. The man then got out of the truck, pulled out a gun, and took his own life.

Details on what led up to the incident are still under investigation. It’s not yet clear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

