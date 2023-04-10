Man dead after crash in Peoria

110 ° Day Contest
Officers arrived and found a crash involving a truck and a car.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a crash in Peoria early Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., Peoria Police responded to reports of a crash near 15th and Peoria Avenues. Officers arrived and found a crash involving a truck and a car. The driver of the car, identified as 46-year-old Matthew Heard, was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Two adults inside the truck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators learned that Heard was driving east on Peoria Avenue when he veered into the oncoming westbound lane of traffic and hit the truck. Police say the truck driver showed signs and symptoms of impairment. He was processed for DUI and released.

