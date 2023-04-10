110 ° Day Contest
Man dead after being shot during home burglary in downtown Phoenix

By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:17 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot while attempting to burglarize a home in downtown Phoenix on Sunday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to a home burglary near 7th and Portland Streets, just south of the I-10. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspected shooter is the homeowner, and they remained on the scene. An investigation is underway to find out what led to the shooting.

