110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Hikers discover body along trail near Black Canyon City

Three hikers found the body while hiking north of Black Canyon City over the weekend.
Three hikers found the body while hiking north of Black Canyon City over the weekend.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a nude body was found in a watering hole near a hiking trail north of Black Canyon City.

Saturday afternoon, three women hiking the Badger Springs trail called 911 after spotting the body about a mile east of I-17 near mile marker 254. DPS troopers responded and confirmed the person, who was partially submerged in the water and mud, was dead.

Deputies also responded and found personal items nearby along with other physical evidence. Due to the suspicious nature of the case, detectives are investigating the circumstances of the person’s death.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed

Latest News

The shooting happened in Ash Fork early Friday morning.
2 dead in shooting at Family Dollar store in Ash Fork
The NBA says Bartelstein was a four-year member of the basketball team at the University of...
Phoenix Suns names Josh Bartelstein as new CEO
A recount for three close races in Arizona begins Wednesday.
Aging, overworked printers blamed for 2022 ballot issues in Maricopa County, investigation finds
.
First Alert Weather issued for Monday & Tuesday; Phoenix braces for near-record heat