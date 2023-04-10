Hikers discover body along trail near Black Canyon City

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a nude body was found in a watering hole near a hiking trail north of Black Canyon City.

Saturday afternoon, three women hiking the Badger Springs trail called 911 after spotting the body about a mile east of I-17 near mile marker 254. DPS troopers responded and confirmed the person, who was partially submerged in the water and mud, was dead.

Deputies also responded and found personal items nearby along with other physical evidence. Due to the suspicious nature of the case, detectives are investigating the circumstances of the person’s death.

