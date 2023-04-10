Gov. Katie Hobbs announces new communications director

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The governor’s office has a new communications director starting this month. On Monday, Governor Katie Hobbs appointed Christian Slater as the new communications director for the Office of the Governor. He is set to start on April 17.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Hobbs administration and for the opportunity to partner with a team of dedicated and accomplished public servants,” said Slater. “I can’t wait to get to work with Governor Hobbs as she addresses the pressing issues facing Arizona by tackling the water crisis, improving education, lowering costs, growing jobs, and building an economy that works for every Arizonan.”

Slater has experience managing earned media for candidates and elected officials nationwide, including campaigns in Illinois, Michigan, Virginia, and Florida. He was most recently communications director for Representative Val Demings’ campaign for the United States Senate.

“I am confident that Mr. Slater’s wide breadth of expertise will be an asset to our growing team,” said Gov. Hobbs. “We are excited for him to get started and continue sharing the vision of this administration all across the state.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.