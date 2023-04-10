Get ready for a hot week in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Easter, everybody! A warming trend will continue into the beginning of the work week, with near-record temperatures possible. Temperatures are in the upper 80s across the Valley Sunday evening, running nearly five degrees above average for this time of the year compared to yesterday.

Hotter conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds in over the region. High temperatures will jump into the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday. If we reach 100 degrees Monday, that would be the record high for that date. Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days as we are then tracking a low-pressure system passing to the north, which will drop temperatures, kick up the wind and bring some clouds to the state by Wednesday. We go from the mid-90s Wednesday to the mid to lower 80s Thursday and Friday. By next weekend, temperatures once again warm up into the lower 90s by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.