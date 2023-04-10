110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Get ready for a hot week in Arizona

Hotter conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds in over the region. Holly Bock has the forecast.
By Holly Bock
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Easter, everybody! A warming trend will continue into the beginning of the work week, with near-record temperatures possible. Temperatures are in the upper 80s across the Valley Sunday evening, running nearly five degrees above average for this time of the year compared to yesterday.

Hotter conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds in over the region. High temperatures will jump into the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday. If we reach 100 degrees Monday, that would be the record high for that date. Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days as we are then tracking a low-pressure system passing to the north, which will drop temperatures, kick up the wind and bring some clouds to the state by Wednesday. We go from the mid-90s Wednesday to the mid to lower 80s Thursday and Friday. By next weekend, temperatures once again warm up into the lower 90s by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa

Latest News

AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 5pm update for 4/9/2023
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather (8am) update for (Sunday, 04/09/2023)
It's gonna be a hot week this week!
Hottest temps are on the way
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm update for 4/8/2023