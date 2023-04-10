110 ° Day Contest
First Alert Weather issued for Monday & Tuesday; Phoenix braces for near-record heat

By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather Day with our hottest temperatures of the year so far on the way for the Phoenix area. We’ll top out at 99 degrees this afternoon, which is just one degree shy of the record for today’s date. We’ll likely hit 99 again on Tuesday, which would set a record for the date, prompting another First Alert Weather Day. The normal high for this time of year is 84 degrees.

A strong ridge of pressure over our region is bringing unseasonably warm weather, which is set to continue through Wednesday. Breezy weather is expected Wednesday into Thursday as a trough of low-pressure approaches. This system looks mostly dry for Arizona, but we could see a few light showers in far Northern Arizona Friday. The main impact of this system will be windy weather and a cool-down.

In the Valley, temperatures will fall back to the mid-80s on Thursday and to about 80 degrees on Friday. We should warm back to the upper 80s to mid-90s by next weekend.

