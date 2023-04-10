First Alert Heat with 90 degree weather

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’ve had a nice start to our morning with lows in the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine. Today we will see our first 90-degree temperature of the year so far with a high of 97 degrees, 13 degrees above our average.

A ridge of high pressure is parked right over our state and will continue to heat things up again tomorrow. Expect to see another temperature around the mid to upper 90s. Changes are ahead, however, starting Wednesday as a low-pressure system approaches our area. This low will pick up the winds on Wednesday and will cool things down nicely from Thursday through Saturday.

Temperatures will be near perfect this time of year with highs in the lower to mid-80s. Today was our first day in the 90s this year, and this is the first time we have hit 90 degrees since October 22nd.

