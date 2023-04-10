110 ° Day Contest
First Alert Heat with 90 degree weather

Today was our first day in the 90s for 2023.
By Paul Horton
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’ve had a nice start to our morning with lows in the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine. Today we will see our first 90-degree temperature of the year so far with a high of 97 degrees, 13 degrees above our average.

A ridge of high pressure is parked right over our state and will continue to heat things up again tomorrow. Expect to see another temperature around the mid to upper 90s. Changes are ahead, however, starting Wednesday as a low-pressure system approaches our area. This low will pick up the winds on Wednesday and will cool things down nicely from Thursday through Saturday.

Temperatures will be near perfect this time of year with highs in the lower to mid-80s. Today was our first day in the 90s this year, and this is the first time we have hit 90 degrees since October 22nd.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

DOWNLOAD NOW

