110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Drunk driver was going 116 mph before deadly head-on crash in Tempe, police say

Deleon's license had been expired since 2021 and had 2 prior DUI convictions from 2019.
Deleon's license had been expired since 2021 and had 2 prior DUI convictions from 2019.(Tempe Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a drunk driver was going 116 miles per hour before causing a head-on crash that killed a man in Tempe last month.

On March 29, around 2:30 p.m., Tempe police officers responded to reports of a three-car crash near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive. When they arrived, officers found Philip Mercer trapped in the passenger seat inside a Corvette. He died at the scene. Officers found a Ford van tipped onto its side, and the driver had serious injuries. A third driver in a Jetta was uninjured. The van driver was taken to a hospital where he had nine broken bones and three masses of clotted blood, police said.

Investigators learned that 22-year-old Demonti Deleon, the Corvette driver, was speeding up to 116 miles per hour when he lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic, court documents say. Police say he crashed into the van head-on, causing the van to go airborne and land on top of the Jetta.

According to court paperwork, Deleon had minor injuries, bloodshot and watery eyes, and investigators smelled alcohol on his breath. During his initial interview with officers, police say he also showed six signs of impairment and admitted to drinking tequila earlier in the day. Investigators later found that Deleon’s license was expired since Feb. 26, 2021. According to court documents, his record also showed that he had two DUI convictions in 2019, one on Aug. 30 and again on Dec. 11.

Investigators say he denied that he was driving the Corvette during the crash, despite multiple witnesses’ testimonies. Deleon was arrested on Friday night and was booked on various charges, including manslaughter, aggravated assault, endangerment, and aggravated DUI. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit safety advocate, and their research has found...
Arizona could change law on speeding radar, red light cameras
The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Arizona will be one of the first five states to kick thousands off Medicaid
Police confirmed a child and adult died in the crash near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue.
Adult, child dead after crash in Scottsdale
A man killed his mother and 14-year-old sister before turning the gun on himself Monday night...
Man kills mother, teen sister in apparent murder-suicide in Mesa
The teens face criminal trespassing and criminal damage charges.
4 teens accused of breaking into Glendale home, throwing party, and sleeping in bed

Latest News

Jennifer DeStefano received a scam call about a family emergency or fake kidnapping using a...
‘I’ve got your daughter’: Scottsdale mom warns of close call with AI voice cloning scam
PHX Beer Co. is releasing a limited edition Shazaam! IPA in honor of Al McCoy's retirement.
PHX Beer Co. releases limited edition Shazaaam! IPA in honor of announcer Al McCoy
Hansen was arrested on Saturday after a months-long search.
Police arrest woman accused of murders in Phoenix and Mesa earlier this year
Richards wasn’t arrested until Aug. 2022, 14 months after the initial crash.
Woman who killed Phoenix mother in hit-and-run sentenced to 90 days in jail
Aerostar has confirmed that the balloons are theirs.
Mysterious balloons seen throughout the valley belong to out-of-state company