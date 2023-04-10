Drunk driver was going 116 mph before deadly head-on crash in Tempe, police say

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a drunk driver was going 116 miles per hour before causing a head-on crash that killed a man in Tempe last month.

On March 29, around 2:30 p.m., Tempe police officers responded to reports of a three-car crash near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive. When they arrived, officers found Philip Mercer trapped in the passenger seat inside a Corvette. He died at the scene. Officers found a Ford van tipped onto its side, and the driver had serious injuries. A third driver in a Jetta was uninjured. The van driver was taken to a hospital where he had nine broken bones and three masses of clotted blood, police said.

Investigators learned that 22-year-old Demonti Deleon, the Corvette driver, was speeding up to 116 miles per hour when he lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic, court documents say. Police say he crashed into the van head-on, causing the van to go airborne and land on top of the Jetta.

According to court paperwork, Deleon had minor injuries, bloodshot and watery eyes, and investigators smelled alcohol on his breath. During his initial interview with officers, police say he also showed six signs of impairment and admitted to drinking tequila earlier in the day. Investigators later found that Deleon’s license was expired since Feb. 26, 2021. According to court documents, his record also showed that he had two DUI convictions in 2019, one on Aug. 30 and again on Dec. 11.

Investigators say he denied that he was driving the Corvette during the crash, despite multiple witnesses’ testimonies. Deleon was arrested on Friday night and was booked on various charges, including manslaughter, aggravated assault, endangerment, and aggravated DUI. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

