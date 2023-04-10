110 ° Day Contest
‘Cumbia del Corazon’ tour heads to Phoenix in September

The Los Angeles Azules are headed on tour, with a stop planned in Phoenix for September.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Los Angeles Azules have announced a 2023 tour to celebrate Mexican Independence Day called the “Cumbia Del Corazon” tour.

The show will stop at the Arizona Financial Theatre on Sept. 10, and general ticket sales will start on Friday at this link! In the past, the tour has sold out completely for 20 shows. The Azules have announced 6 U.S. tour stops, featuring special guests. The group has been performing together since 1976, starting in Mexico City.

Each tour stop will highlight songs from the Los Angeles Azules’ new album. The group’s song “Tu y Tu” has already landed on their charts as a hit single alongside artist Cazzu and Santa Fe Klan, having already racked up more than 20 million views on YouTube and Top 10 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Chart in the United States.

You can check out the video here:

